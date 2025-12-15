US Federal Agencies Announce Dollar Thresholds For Smaller Loan Exemption From Appraisal Requirements For Higher-Priced Mortgage Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced that the 2026 threshold for higher-priced mortgage loans that are subject to special appraisal requirements will increase from $33,500 to $34,200.

The threshold amount will be effective January 1, 2026, and is based on the 2.1 percent annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W, as of June 1, 2025.

The Dodd-Frank Act added special appraisal requirements for higher-priced mortgage loans to the Truth in Lending Act, including that creditors obtain a written appraisal based on a physical visit to the interior of the home before making a higher-priced mortgage loan. The rules implementing these requirements contain an exemption for loans at or below a threshold amount that is adjusted annually to reflect CPI-W increases.

