U.S. Department Of The Treasury: Statement On The President’s Decision Prohibiting The Acquisition By Suirui Group Co., Ltd. Of Jupiter Systems, LLC

Today, President Trump published an order prohibiting the acquisition by Suirui International Co., Limited, a Hong Kong company that is majority owned by Suirui Group Co., Ltd. (Suirui), a company organized under the laws of the People’s Republic of China, of Jupiter Systems, LLC (Jupiter), a Delaware company (subsequently converted into Jupiter Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation).

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS or the Committee) reviewed and investigated this transaction pursuant to Section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (Section 721). CFIUS identified a national security risk arising from Suirui’s ownership of Jupiter relating to the potential compromise of Jupiter’s products used in military and critical infrastructure environments. To address this risk, the President’s order directs Suirui to divest all interests and rights in Jupiter and requires that Jupiter hold no interest or rights in any assets or operations of its Chinese subsidiaries acquired or created after the completion of the transaction.

The CFIUS process focuses exclusively on identifying and addressing national security concerns arising from a covered transaction on a case-by-case basis. This focused mandate reinforces CFIUS’s commitment to welcoming foreign investment while protecting national security.

View a copy of the President’s order.