U.S. Department Of The Treasury: Preliminary Report On Foreign Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2021

Date 28/02/2022

Preliminary data from the June 2021 benchmark survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities.  Final survey results, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the preliminary data, will be reported on April 29, 2022.  The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  The next annual survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2022; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 28, 2023.

 

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually.  Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2021, are currently being processed.  Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 31, 2022.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2021, to be $27,289 billion, with $13,740 billion held in U.S. equities, $12,450 billion held in U.S. long-term debt securities [1] (of which $1,562 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [2] and $10,889 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,099 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities.  The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2020, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $21,954 billion, with holdings of $9,168 billion in U.S. equities, $11,559 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,228 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

[1].  Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[2].  Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets.  Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.   

Table A.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of recent survey dates 

(Billions of dollars)

Type of security

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

Long-term securities

20,726 

 

 

26,190

 

  Equities

 

9,168

 

 

13,740

  Long-term debt

 

11,559

 

 

12,450

    Asset-backed

 

1,489

 

 

1,562

    Other

 

10,070

 

 

10,889

Short-term debt securities

1,228 

 

 

1,099 

 

Total

21,954 

 

 

27,289 

 

Of which: Official

6,310 

 

 

6,489 

 
 

Table B.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security,

for the major investing countries into the U.S., as of June 30, 2021

(Billions of dollars)

   

Total

Equities

        Long-term debt

Short
       

ABS

Other

-term

1

Japan

2,767

866

332

1,502

67

2

United Kingdom

2,631

1,541

60

955

74

3

Cayman Islands

2,467

1,538

139

663

127

4

Luxembourg

2,301

1,195

68

891

147

5

Canada

1,977

1,495

108

354

20

6

China, mainland [i]

1,575

273

217

1,081

3

7

Ireland

1,503

821

65

442

175

8

Switzerland

1,184

759

26

366

34

9

Belgium

921

104

14

769

34

10

Taiwan

757

110

245

397

6

11

France

682

359

25

278

20

12

Norway

614

446

*

167

1

13

Singapore

601

349

14

214

24

14

Korea, South

572

330

44

183

16

15

Germany

562

332

14

209

8

16

Netherlands

534

354

19

158

2

17

Australia

475

382

12

72

9

18

Hong Kong

471

170

9

270

22

19

Bermuda

383

138

44

167

34

20

Kuwait

373

285

7

55

25

21

Sweden

356

307

*

48

1

22

Saudi Arabia

323

182

2

114

24

23

Brazil

266

16

*

250

1

24

Denmark

258

219

1

37

1

25

India

230

9

*

210

11
   

 

 

 

 

 
 

Rest of world

2,506

1,160

95

1,036

216
 

Total

27,289

13,740

1,562

10,889

1,099
 

of which: Foreign official institutions

6,489

1,438

645

4,116

290

 

*  Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i].  Excludes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, which are reported separately.

 