U.S. Department Of The Treasury: Financial Stability Oversight Council To Meet February 4

On Friday, February 4, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) via videoconference. The agenda will include both an open and an executive session.
WHO: Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council
WHAT: Open Session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting
WHEN: 10:45 AM ET February 4, 2022 This event is open to the press. Please note that the start time is approximate, but it will not begin early. A live webcast of the open session will be available at: https://home.treasury.gov/news/webcasts