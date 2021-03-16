U.S. Department Of The Treasury Announces Key Staff Appointments

Today, the United States Department of the Treasury announced the appointments of staff members who will serve in key roles. This distinguished and dedicated group of individuals will deliver results for the American people by addressing the current public health and economic crises, advancing racial equity, and tackling climate change.
Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order.
Lily Adams, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Public Affairs
Lily Adams most recently served as a senior spokesperson and advisor to the Democratic National Committee and before that, Communications Director for then-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Previously, Adams served in communications roles for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and other gubernatorial and senate campaigns across the country. In addition, Adams has also served as an aide to U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Richard Blumenthal, and brings wide ranging experience in both international and domestic policy issues. Adams is from Austin, Texas and a graduate of Brandeis University.
Bridget Cummings, Senior Advisor to The Deputy Secretary, Office of the Secretary
Bridget Cummings joins the Treasury Department after four years at the Obama Foundation, where she served as Chief of Staff to the Foundation President. Cummings previously worked in the Obama-Biden Administration where she engaged with mayors and county officials in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She also served in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the White House and Department of Justice. A native of Minnesota, Cummings is a proud graduate of the College of St. Benedict.
Ari Krupkin, Director of Scheduling and Advance
Ari Krupkin joins the Treasury Department as Director of Scheduling and Advance with more than 10 years of experience in campaigns, events, scheduling, and advance. He most recently served as the Deputy Director of Events and Ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Inaugural Committee. As Director of Production for the Biden-Harris campaign, Krupkin was integral in all the campaign’s public events and played an instrumental role in bringing the campaign events and principal appearances virtual at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining President Biden’s 2020 campaign, Krupkin was a Senior Manager at the Washington, D.C. based Markham Group, consulting public and private sector clients on political and issue campaigns, and producing large scale global and national events. Prior to that, Krupkin served the Obama-Biden Administration as a White House Advance Associate in the Office of the Vice-President as well as worked on the 2012 Obama-Biden reelection campaign. Krupkin also managed production operations for Secretary Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Krupkin is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He and his husband reside in Maryland.
Addar Levi, Deputy General Counsel, Office of General Counsel
Addar Levi most recently served as General Counsel of the Obama Foundation and of President and Mrs. Obama’s family office. During the Obama-Biden administration, she served as Deputy Associate Counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office. Levi joined the White House from the D.C. office of Covington & Burling, where she practiced in the international trade and life sciences industry groups. Earlier in her career, she was a Coro Fellow in New York and worked at Grace Outreach, a non-profit in the South Bronx helping women achieve financial independence. Levi is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles and Harvard Law School. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and son.
Craig Radcliffe, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Banking, Office of Legislative Affairs
Craig Radcliffe joins the Treasury Department from the Office of Senator Mark Warner of Virginia where he served as the Senator’s Senior Economic Counsel, handling the Senator’s work on the Senate Banking and Finance Committees and advising on a variety of economic policy issues including banking, tax, housing, retirement, financial regulation, and securities related matters. Previously, Craig served in multiple roles on Capitol Hill, including as Senior Counsel to Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Legislative Director for Representative John Carney. At the beginning of his career, Craig worked as a management consultant for Grant Thornton Global Public Sector. Craig graduated from Bucknell University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and lives in Washington, D.C.
Arian Rubio, Special Assistant, Office of Legislative Affairs
Arian Rubio joins the Treasury Department from the Office of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, where he worked on the Senator's economic and environmental policy portfolios. Before joining Senator Warren's office in 2019, Rubio was a Legislative Associate at the League of Conservation Voters, where he worked on public lands and natural resource issues. Originally from New Jersey, Arian is a graduate of the George Washington University and currently lives in Washington, D.C.
Natasha Sarin, Deputy Assistant Secretary For Microeconomics, Office of Economic Policy
Natasha Sarin most recently was an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Wharton School of Business. Her research and teaching interests lie in the areas of public finance and financial regulation. In recent years, Sarin has published numerous papers on tax policy, with particular focus on how improving tax compliance will raise substantial revenue and create a more equitable tax system. Her other work spans multiple aspects of finance, including household finance, insurance, and macroprudential risk management. Sarin's research has been published in top economics and legal journals, and she regularly contributes to economic policy debates through work with the Hamilton Project, the Brookings Institution, and popular commentary in outlets such as The Washington Post and The New York Times. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, and a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University.