U.S. Department Of The Treasury Announces Key Staff Appointments

Today, the United States Department of the Treasury announced three key additions to Treasury staff. These distinguished and diverse individuals join Treasury prepared to deliver results for the American people.
Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:
Kayla Arslanian, Deputy Executive Secretary, Office of the Executive Secretary
Kayla Arslanian joins the Treasury Department from the New York City Mayor's Office, where she most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Mayor Bill de Blasio. As a member of the senior leadership team responding to New York City’s COVID-19 crisis, Arslanian was responsible for increasing the city’s testing capacity and led planning efforts to reopen the largest school system in the country. As Deputy Chief of Staff, she also advised the mayor on a wide-ranging set of issues, including: public housing, education and the city’s expense and capital budgets. Arslanian held multiple roles in the Mayor’s Office, previously serving as Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and as Special Assistant to the Mayor. Arslanian began her career as a Legal Analyst at the New York State Attorney General’s Office and later worked in the New York State Governor’s Office, where she joined Governor Andrew Cuomo’s first term administration as Special Assistant to the Director of State Operations. A native of New York City, Arslanian is a proud Wolverine – earning both her B.A and J.D. from the University of Michigan.
J.J. Ricchetti, Special Assistant, Office of Legislative Affairs
J.J. Ricchetti joins the Treasury Department after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Antonio J. White, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Engagement, Office of Public Affairs
Antonio White returns to the Treasury Department from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where he was a senior member of the public engagement team. Prior to joining the foundation, White founded and led Beyond Ideas Group, a public affairs and social impact consulting firm that specialized in communications, campaigns, and public engagement strategy. White previously served as the Treasury Department’s Senior Advisor for Business Affairs during the Obama Administration and as Associate Director of Scheduling and Advance for Treasury Secretaries Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. A proud Warrensville Heights, Ohio native, White earned a master’s degree in history from Morgan State University and a bachelor’s degree in Black studies from Miami University.