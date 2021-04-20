U.S. Department Of The Treasury Announces Key Staff Appointments

Today, the United States Department of the Treasury announced several key additions to Treasury staff. These distinguished and diverse individuals join Treasury prepared to deliver results for the American people by addressing the public health crisis and resulting economic crisis, as well as inequality, racism, and climate change.
Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:
Alexandra Diggs, Press Assistant, Office of Public Affairs
Alexandra Diggs most recently served as a Press Assistant for the Biden-Harris transition team. Prior to that, she interned for the Standards and Practices Division of ViacomCBS and served as Community Engagement Director for the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics’ Harvard Political Review. Originally from Michigan, Diggs is on a leave of absence from Harvard University where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
Lowery McNeal, Digital Strategy Specialist, Office of Public Affairs
Lowery McNeal joins the Treasury Department from the Biden-Harris campaign’s digital team and the Democratic Party of Virginia. She previously worked as a Regional Director with Organizing Together 2020, a battleground-state political training organization, and as part of the communities team for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. McNeal began her career in nonprofit management with the southern-state public services organization Impact America, based in Birmingham, Alabama. She served in various roles for the organization, including as the Program Director for a multi-state preschool health initiative, Recruitment Director, and as a member of AmeriCorps. She is a graduate of Auburn University, University College Dublin, and Trinity College Dublin.
Darla Pomeroy, Senior Advisor, Office of Domestic Finance
Darla Pomeroy served as Senior Advisor for Special Situations for the Biden-Harris transition team. She has extensive domestic and international finance experience as an executive in the communications industry. Pomeroy was a co-owner and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Edge Wireless, LLC, where she negotiated its successful sale to AT&T. Prior to that, Pomeroy was Vice President of Business Development at NEXTLINK Communications and International Business Development at McCaw Cellular. She began her career working for then-Senator Biden on his staff at the United States Senate Judiciary Committee. She also served on the board of the Biden Foundation. Pomeroy has a law degree from Duke Law School, a master's in business administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
Matthew Wiegmann, Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery, Office of the Secretary
Matthew Wiegmann joins the Treasury Department after serving as the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign’s Information Technology Director. Wiegmann previously worked as a Senior Systems Engineer for the 2016 Hillary for America campaign. Prior to his campaign experience, Wiegmann operated satellite systems at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. Wiegmann served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2010, completing two overseas tours in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Originally from Texas, Wiegmann is a graduate of the University of North Texas.