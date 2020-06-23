U.S. Chamber's Coalition Letter On Policing Reform

The following letter was sent to the Hill today with 100 organizations cosigning the letter.
TO THE MEMBERS OF THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS:
We are encouraged to see so much progress over the last several weeks on policing reform. As you know, enactment of reform is long overdue and a key part of addressing inequality in our society. But enactment is key. If this process ends with a House bill supported by the majority party in the House and a Senate bill supported by the majority party in the Senate, but no bill signed into law, this moment will have been squandered. Don’t let that happen.
There are common elements in the Republican and Democratic approaches. And where there are differences, there is clearly room for compromise. We call on you to find that compromise.
Enactment of bipartisan policing reforms will strengthen and, in some places, help renew trust between police departments and the communities they serve. Reform will make our country stronger and is a cause worthy of the attention Congress is now giving it.
