U.S. Chamber’s Brilliant: 'France’s Unilateral And Discriminatory Digital Services Tax Only Adds To The Headwinds Facing The Global Economy'

Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today following news that the U.S. plans to retaliate against France’s digital services tax (DST):
“Digital commerce is a key driver of economic growth and a lifeline during the pandemic. However, France’s unilateral and discriminatory digital services tax only adds to the headwinds facing the global economy. It’s also undermining progress toward securing a multilateral agreement in the negotiations underway under the aegis of the OECD. The U.S. remains committed to that process, and we urge all parties to reject unilateral, discriminatory taxes and return to the negotiating table.”