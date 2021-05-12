U.S. Chamber Of Commerce To Host Global Forum On Economic Recovery

|
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will host the Global Forum on Economic Recovery on May 18 and 19, 2021, bringing together government and business leaders to discuss combatting the pandemic and the opportunities and impediments to a dynamic global recovery.
SPEAKERS:
Tom Bell, Chairman and CEO, Rolls-Royce North America
Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dave Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Consumer Business, Amazon
Suzanne P. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Martin Durbin, President, Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
His Excellency Iván Duque Márquez, President, Republic of Colombia
The Honorable Michael Froman, Vice Chairman and President for Strategic Growth, Mastercard
Bill Gates, Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Carlos Gutierrez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, EmPath
Stephen Hadley, Principal, RiceHadleyGates LLC
Dr. Ilham Kadri, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Solvay
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
Kewsong Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Carlyle
His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore
Erik Oswald, Vice President, Strategy and Advocacy, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive Officer, GE Renewable Energy
Michael Sabel, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Co-Chairman and Founder, Venture Global LNG
Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, IMF
Brad Smith, President, Microsoft
Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
Carol B. Tomé, Chief Executive Officer, UPS
Blanca Treviño, President and Chief Executive Officer, Softtek
Kent Walker, Senior Vice President for Global Affairs, Google
WHAT: Global Forum on Economic Recovery
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
WHERE: Webinar
RSVP: Members of the media are invited to attend this public event. To register, please click here.
