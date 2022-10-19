US Assistant Secretary For Terrorist Financing And Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg’s Visit To Türkiye

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg traveled to Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye on Monday, October 17 through Wednesday, October 19. She met with government counterparts, including those from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives from the private financial and commercial sectors, academics, and members of civil society.

During her meetings, Assistant Secretary Rosenberg covered a range of topics, including the sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia by a broad coalition of over 30 countries, energy security, anti-money laundering policy, and countering the financing of terrorism. These meetings affirmed the importance of close partnership between the United States and Türkiye in addressing the risks caused by sanctions evasion and other illicit financial activities. In a simultaneous series of technical dialogues, staff from the Treasury and State Departments engaged with Turkish compliance officials, financial professionals, and government counterparts.