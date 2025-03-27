US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Encourages Innovation To Foster Financial Inclusion

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood today discussed financial inclusion in remarks at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Conference 2025.

In his remarks, Mr. Hood encouraged innovative thinking to foster greater financial inclusion in economically disadvantaged communities for both consumers and small businesses, particularly using financial technology tools. He highlighted the importance of homeownership in building generational wealth and the work of the OCC’s Project REACh to support financial inclusion.

