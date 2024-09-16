Updated MIAX Sapphire Options BD Form U4 Registrations - The New Auto-Registration Date Is September 23, 2024

Newly approved MIAX Sapphire Broker-Dealer firms that also maintain an approved membership in the MIAX Options Exchange will have their firm’s Individual Form U-4 registrations auto-copied in FINRA’s WebCRD from MIAX Options to MIAX Sapphire on September 23, 2024, instead of the previous date of September 16, 2024.



Please refer to MIAX Sapphire RC 2024-48 for more details.



Questions regarding this notice may be directed to Member Services at MembershipCORE@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.



FINRA Firm Gateway registrations and technical questions may be directed to FINRA’s Office of Regulatory Services & Strategy at Orss@finra.org.



