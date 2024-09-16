Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Updated MIAX Sapphire Options BD Form U4 Registrations - The New Auto-Registration Date Is September 23, 2024

Date 16/09/2024

Newly approved MIAX Sapphire Broker-Dealer firms that also maintain an approved membership in the MIAX Options Exchange will have their firm’s Individual Form U-4 registrations auto-copied in FINRA’s WebCRD from MIAX Options to MIAX Sapphire on September 23, 2024, instead of the previous date of September 16, 2024.

Please refer to MIAX Sapphire RC 2024-48 for more details.

Questions regarding this notice may be directed to Member Services at MembershipCORE@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.
 
FINRA Firm Gateway registrations and technical questions may be directed to FINRA’s Office of Regulatory Services & Strategy at Orss@finra.org.


Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg