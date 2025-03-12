Update On The UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Enforcement Transparency Proposals

We have published a letter to the Treasury Select Committee, setting out significant improvement in the pace of our investigations as well as next steps on our approach to transparency of enforcement investigations. Given the lack of consensus, we will not take forward our proposal to shift from an exceptional circumstances test to a public interest test for announcing investigations into regulated firms.

Following extensive engagement, there is support for reactively confirming investigations already in the public domain; public notifications which focus on the potentially unlawful activities of unregulated firms and regulated firms operating outside the regulatory perimeter; and publishing greater detail of issues under investigation on an anonymous basis. We will take forward these proposals, and publish our final policy by the end of June.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, commented:

'We are speeding up our enforcement work. On our enforcement transparency proposals, we have always aimed to build a broad consensus. Considerable concerns remain about our proposal to change the way we publicise investigations into regulated firms, so we will stick to publicising in exceptional circumstances as we do today. We will implement changes which have commanded wider support and which we believe will help support our efforts to protect consumers from harm.'

Joint FCA and PRA update on diversity and inclusion

In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) consulted in parallel on proposed rules and expectations aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in regulated firms. In light of the broad range of feedback received, expected legislative developments and to avoid additional burdens on firms at this time, the FCA and PRA have no plans to take the work further.

FCA update on non-financial misconduct

We continue to prioritise our work to tackle non-financial misconduct, which we believe can help to improve outcomes for markets and consumers and reduce harm. But it is important that our approach is proportionate and aligned with planned legislation, so we are taking some further time to get this right and will set out next steps by the end of June this year.