Update On Oslo Cash And Derivatives Markets Migration

In preparation for the migration of Oslo Cash and Derivatives markets to the Optiq IT trading platform, Euronext is currently performing full end to end testing with its clients and clearing counterparts. The dress rehearsal will proceed this week-end as planned. Some clients have indicated to us the need to perform further changes in their systems to get prepared for the upcoming migration (initially planned on 9 November). Furthermore, for operational risk reasons some clients have expressed a preference to postpone these potential changes until after the US presidential elections. Consequently, Euronext announces today that the Oslo cash equity migration is moved to 30 November 2020. The derivatives and fixed income migration will in turn be moved to 7 December 2020. All Oslo cash and Derivatives markets will continue to be operated as they currently do today until the migration.
