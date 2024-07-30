UOB (China) Visits Shanghai Gold Exchange

On July 16, 2024, Peter Foo Moo Tan, President and CEO of United Overseas Bank (China) Limited (UOB (China)), Yang Rui Qi Mark, Deputy President and Global Markets Head of UOB (China), and their colleagues visited the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) and held a meeting with SGE Chairman Yu Wenjian.

At the meeting, the two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on how to better support the development of the real economy and the building of Shanghai into an international financial center, in particular the five key initiatives—technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance. Both parties looked forward to strengthening communication and partnership, and contributing more to the high-quality growth of China’s gold market and connectivity between marketplaces in Southeast Asia.