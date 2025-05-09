United States Department Of The Treasury Announces New Appointment

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced today President Trump’s intent to nominate Jonathan McKernan to serve as the Undersecretary of Domestic Finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

McKernan has been an advisor at the Treasury Department while awaiting Senate confirmation to lead the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. During that time, McKernan has become an integral part of the Secretary’s senior team. His continued service at Treasury will ensure that his experience and expertise are best put to advancing the President’s America First agenda.

McKernan previously served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and held senior roles at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the U.S. Senate, and the Treasury Department. Before his government service, McKernan was an attorney in private practice focused on banking and consumer finance laws.