United Power Technology AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

On 27 July 2021, BaFin imposed administrative fines totalling 910,000 euros on United Power Technology AG.
The sanction related to breaches of section 114 (1) sentence 2 and section 115 (1) sentence 1 and sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG).
United Power Technology AG failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the accounting documents listed in section 114 (2) of the WpHG for the financial year 2019 were made publicly available in addition to their availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister).
United Power Technology AG failed to make its half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020 publicly available.
United Power Technology AG failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020 were made publicly available in addition to its availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister).
The administrative fine order of 27 July 2021 has been revoked.