United Fintech Appoints Deepak Nair As Chief Operating Officer

United Fintech has appointed Deepak Nair as Chief Operating Officer (COO), joining the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In this pivotal role, Deepak will lead the development and execution of United Fintech’s operational strategy, ensuring scalability, efficiency and alignment across its global fintech platform and partner companies; all for the benefit of clients, partners and investors.

With a career spanning over two decades including senior roles at Virgin Media O2, McKinsey & Company, UBS, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Deepak brings a unique blend of operational leadership, transformation expertise and post-merger integration experience across financial services and technology industries.

At Virgin Media O2 Deepak led large-scale transformation efforts for a 15,000+ workforce. This included enterprise-wide restructuring, operating model redesign and the establishment of a data analytics-driven transformation office. Prior to that, he served as an Implementation Leader within McKinsey & Company’s Operations practice, specialising in Rapid Turnaround Services. In this role, he led high-impact transformation programmes across portfolio companies and delivered cost synergy programmes of up to £1 billion. Deepak’s earlier experience spans leadership roles at Accenture, UBS, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs where he focused on operational strategy, digital transformation and risk management.

At United Fintech, Deepak will play a central role in driving operational excellence and leading data-driven execution to support United Fintech’s high-growth journey. Based in London, he will report directly to founder and CEO Christian Frahm.

Christian Frahm stated: “As we continue to scale globally, operational strength becomes a key driver of long-term success. Deepak’s proven track record in building scalable platforms, driving post-merger integration, and transforming complex organisations makes him the ideal person to take on the COO role. His energy and experience will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Deepak Nair commented: "United Fintech is a visionary company that’s redefining the financial technology landscape. I’m thrilled to join the team at this exciting stage of its journey and look forward to strengthening the operational backbone that will power our global expansion and innovation. Together, we’ll scale with discipline, drive performance, and advance the platform that delivers real value for our clients and partners."

Deepak’s appointment follows hot on the heels of the appointment of Anders Peter Kierbye Johansen as Chief People Officer (CPO), announced on 1 April 2025. Anders is also a member of United Fintech’s Executive Leadership Team.