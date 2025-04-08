ULTUMUS Connects With FlexTrade’s FlexOMS To Deliver ETF Data Feed For Mutual Clients

ULTUMUS, a leading provider of ETF data and associated index data for active and passive ETFs across all asset classes, and FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, have announced a new initiative to seamlessly deliver its multi-asset ETF data to clients of FlexTrade’s sell-side Order Management System (OMS), FlexOMS.

The collaboration between Ultumus and FlexTrade is timely, as interest in ETFs continues to grow as a structure for large and small investors to spread risk and diversify their portfolios. However, without robust connectivity between data providers and the OMS, the ETF creation and redemption process can be complex and manually intensive. Multiple asset classes and underlying data sources must be incorporated into workflows, which can require intra-day updating within trading hours.

Through the new initiative, leveraging both firms’ open-architecture approach to technology including smart, flexible APIs, Ultumus and FlexTrade have created a new seamless flow of ETF data to smoothly manage the ETF creation and redemption process. For instance, mutual clients of FlexTrade and Ultumus will be able to incorporate ULTUMUS’ SOD (Start of Day) files, full files, and delta files into the FlexOMS ETF server to determine the composition of a given ETF, standard, creation and redemption baskets. With the Ultumus data available, which is dynamically updated intra-day, FlexOMS users can undertake various ETF workflows, like trading baskets of ETF components, as well as ETF creation and redemption, with minimal manual effort.

Bernie Thurston, CEO of ULTUMUS, said: “We are proud to partner with FlexTrade on this new initiative to extend the reach of our ETF ecosystem to FlexTrade’s sell-side clients. Ultumus’ ETF data is a powerful and compelling proposition and the work we have undertaken means FlexOMS users can now leverage a broad and in-depth range of crucial information to support their ETF discussions.”

Rajiv Kedia, Principal & Associate Founder at FlexTrade Systems, noted, “We’re excited to make this new integration available to our sell-side clients using FlexOMS. The open-architecture, API-first approach that is in the DNA of all our sell-side solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate sophisticated data sets, such as the Ultumus offering, into their various multi-asset workflows. The outcome is that they are better equipped to respond to clients with the most timely and accurate data available.”