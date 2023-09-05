Ulf Axman Joins Exberry As Chief Commercial Officer

Exberry, a leading exchange technology provider, has appointed Ulf Axman as Chief Commercial Officer. With his vast financial industry experience and Exberry's technological expertise, this collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of the company in the Capital Markets sector. Axman's knowledge, combined with the company's innovative capabilities, will drive progress and success in the industry.

This partnership signifies a milestone in Exberry's ongoing growth and its commitment to collaborating with industry leaders. It cements the company's position as a market solutions innovator. Axman and Exberry are determined to pave the way for future advancements and solidify their positions as the dominant technology-independent Software Vendor in capital markets.

Axman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Exberry's success story from the beginning. With Exberry's leading tech solutions and cloud capabilities, alongside its traditional offering, I believe we can truly disrupt the markets."

Guy Melamed, Exberry's Co-Founder and CEO, believes that Axman is the perfect fit for the role, highlighting his extensive industry experience and network. Melamed states, "His involvement will drive our mission to transform the technological landscape of capital markets, including the introduction of new solutions to the market."