US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Bank Trading Revenue

Date 21/03/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $14.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter trading revenue was $1.8 billion, or 10.6 percent, less than in the previous quarter and $3.1 billion, or 26.7 percent, more than a year earlier.

In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the fourth quarter of 2024:

  • a total of 1,202 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
  • four large banks held 86.5 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
  • initial credit exposure from derivatives before netting decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2024, while net current credit exposure increased $33 billion, or 14.1 percent, to $270 billion.
  • derivative notional amounts decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $32.2 trillion, or 14.7 percent, to $186.5 trillion.
  • derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $125.9 trillion or 67.5 percent of total derivative notional amounts.

