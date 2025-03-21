US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $14.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter trading revenue was $1.8 billion, or 10.6 percent, less than in the previous quarter and $3.1 billion, or 26.7 percent, more than a year earlier.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the fourth quarter of 2024:
- a total of 1,202 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
- four large banks held 86.5 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
- initial credit exposure from derivatives before netting decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2024, while net current credit exposure increased $33 billion, or 14.1 percent, to $270 billion.
- derivative notional amounts decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $32.2 trillion, or 14.7 percent, to $186.5 trillion.
- derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $125.9 trillion or 67.5 percent of total derivative notional amounts.