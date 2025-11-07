UK Government Policy Paper - Strategy For Future Retail Payments Infrastructure

The Payments Vision Delivery Committee has published its strategy to guide the development of future UK retail payments infrastructure in line with the government’s National Payments Vision.

At Mansion House 2025, the Payments Vision Delivery Committee set out a new model of public and private sector collaboration for the design and delivery of the next generation of UK retail payments infrastructure. As part of the new model, the Committee has now published its strategic outcomes to guide the development of the future UK retail payments infrastructure, building on the ambitions of the government's National Payments Vision.




