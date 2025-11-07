Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

UK Government Policy Paper - Strategy For Future Retail Payments Infrastructure

Date 07/11/2025

The Payments Vision Delivery Committee has published its strategy to guide the development of future UK retail payments infrastructure in line with the government’s National Payments Vision.

Documents

Strategy for Future Retail Payments Infrastructure

PDF264 KB19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email digital.communications@hmtreasury.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

At Mansion House 2025, the Payments Vision Delivery Committee set out a new model of public and private sector collaboration for the design and delivery of the next generation of UK retail payments infrastructure.    

As part of the new model, the Committee has now published its strategic outcomes to guide the development of the future UK retail payments infrastructure, building on the ambitions of the government’s National Payments Vision.


Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach