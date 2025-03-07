UK Government - Chancellor Meeting With Gilt-Edged Market Makers: Minutes

On 6 March 2025 the Chancellor of the Exchequer met with economists from the primary dealer firms in the gilt market, the wholesale Gilt-edged Market Makers (GEMMs), in the Treasury. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss “Views on global and UK economic prospects”. This was the inaugural meeting of a new, twice-yearly engagement series between the Chancellor and the GEMM firms. This file contains summary minutes of the meeting.