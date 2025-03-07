Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

UK Government - Chancellor Meeting With Gilt-Edged Market Makers: Minutes

Summary minutes of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s meeting with the primary dealer firms in the gilt market, on 6 March 2025 in HM Treasury.

HM Treasury and The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP

Summary minutes of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s meeting with the primary dealer firms in the gilt market, on 6 March 2025 in HM Treasury

On 6 March 2025 the Chancellor of the Exchequer met with economists from the primary dealer firms in the gilt market, the wholesale Gilt-edged Market Makers (GEMMs), in the Treasury. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss “Views on global and UK economic prospects”. This was the inaugural meeting of a new, twice-yearly engagement series between the Chancellor and the GEMM firms. This file contains summary minutes of the meeting.

