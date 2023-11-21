BV_Trial Banner.gif
UK Government: £320 Million Plan To Usher Innovation And Deliver Mansion House Reforms

Date 21/11/2023

The Chancellor has announced a £320 million plan to drive innovation and unlock the first tranche of investment from his Mansion House Reforms.

 

  • New investment vehicles tailored to the needs of pension schemes to support investment into the UK’s most promising high-growth companies.
  • Latest step in delivering the Chancellor’s Mansion House Reforms unlocking £75 billion
  • Expected to provide an extra £1,000 a year for the average earner that starts saving from 18

 

Click here for full details.

