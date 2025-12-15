UK Financial Conduct Authority Sets Out Plans To Help Build Mortgage Market Of The Future

First-time buyers and the self-employed could get a step-up onto the housing ladder, under new plans from the FCA.

Its priorities for reforms to the mortgage market also include helping homeowners unlock housing wealth for a more comfortable later life.

The FCA will focus on 4 areas:

First-time buyers & underserved consumers: Simplifying mortgage rules to allow more flexible products that reflect different working patterns and income levels at different stages of life.

Simplifying mortgage rules to allow more flexible products that reflect different working patterns and income levels at different stages of life. Later-life lending: Reviewing retirement interest-only requirements to make them more accessible. Exploring ways to improve advice to help people confidently plan for later life. Conducting a focused market study to ensure the lifetime mortgage market can meet the changing needs of future customers.

Reviewing retirement interest-only requirements to make them more accessible. Exploring ways to improve advice to help people confidently plan for later life. Conducting a focused market study to ensure the lifetime mortgage market can meet the changing needs of future customers. Innovation & disclosure: Encouraging the use of data and technology, such as AI, to help brokers give better and faster advice while keeping a human touch. Looking at ways to make advertising and disclosure rules simpler, so consumers can understand information online more easily.

Encouraging the use of data and technology, such as AI, to help brokers give better and faster advice while keeping a human touch. Looking at ways to make advertising and disclosure rules simpler, so consumers can understand information online more easily. Protecting vulnerable consumers: Working with partners to support people affected by financial abuse and help those using a mortgage to manage or consolidate debt.

David Geale, executive director for payments and digital finance, said: 'We have worked at pace this year to improve outcomes for customers wanting a mortgage. We’ll use insight from consumers and industry to drive further reforms and rebalance risk – helping to widen access to affordable mortgages to meet the needs of consumers today.

'Reforming the mortgage market can help address the fact that as a society we’re saving too little for later life, yet people have huge wealth tied up in property.'

The FCA will start to consult the public on proposed rule changes in the four areas from early 2026 and aim to have the first rule changes in place later that year.

The FCA will also launch a focused market study to consider how the later life lending market could develop to meet the different needs of future consumers. The market study will be forward-looking and consider how the FCA can support the market to adapt and innovate, so consumers can access fair value products that meet their needs. Terms of reference will be published in the first quarter of next year.

In March 2025, the FCA reminded firms about flexibility in interest rate stress tests. The industry acted, widening borrowing options and easing affordability pressures, and is able to offer around £30,000 more to many borrowers.

Despite the rise of interest rates and living costs, 99% of mortgages taken out since 2014, when mortgage standards were tightened, are not in arrears.

Background