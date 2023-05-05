UK Financial Conduct Authority Publishes Decision Notices For Banque Havilland SA And Three Of Its Former Employees

Banque Havilland, Edmund Rowland and Vladimir Bolelyy have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their case. David Weller has not referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal. David Rowland, who has been given third party rights, has also referred all 4 Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal and will present his case.

Any findings in the Decision Notices and the descriptions of those findings in this press release are provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers the behaviour described should be characterised.