UK Financial Conduct Authority Publishes Annual Report And Accounts 2020/21

The FCA has published its Annual Report and Accounts, which looks back on our key pieces of work throughout 2020/21. Highlights from this year include us: Charles Randell, Chair of the FCA said: '2020/21 was a challenging year for everyone – the people we serve, the industry we regulate, and all of us at the Financial Conduct Authority. We prioritised protecting vulnerable people. We helped millions of people and hundreds of thousands of businesses, large and small, through the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Our targeted litigation achieved fairer and faster outcomes for business interruption policyholders. We continued our work to reduce the harm from unsustainable credit and unfair pricing. We also made sure that essential financial services weren’t disrupted when the UK left the EU transition period. 'At the same time, we continued to transform the FCA to better support consumers and markets in a fast-changing digital age. Our new leadership team – led by Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi – is driving forward our programme to become more efficient and effective. Our transformation plans reflect our need to prepare for the future, as well as to learn from the past. 'Despite the many challenges of the last year, I am confident that, through our transformation plans, we will realise our ambition to be a more agile, preventative and data-driven regulator and reinforce our commitment to demonstrating the public value we create.' Our Annual Public Meeting will take place on 28 September 2021. It will be a virtual meeting.
