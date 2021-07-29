UK Financial Conduct Authority Proposing Changes To Streamline Decision-Making

The FCA is proposing changes to its decision-making process which will enable it to make faster and more effective decisions. This will help the FCA improve how it tackles firms and individuals who do not meet the required standards.
The FCA is consulting on moving some decision-making from its Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) to its Authorisations, Supervision and Enforcement Divisions. This will give greater responsibility for decisions to senior members of FCA staff close to the matters. As part of the FCA’s transformation, the FCA is making changes to ensure that it will continue to be more innovative, assertive and adaptive. The changes proposed today will involve streamlining the FCA decision-making and governance so it can move more quickly to stop and prevent harm faster. Emily Shepperd, Executive Director of Authorisations said: ‘The proposed changes will allow us to be more efficient by making best use of the breadth of expertise across the FCA and by putting certain decisions back to the subject matter experts. As a result of that there will be greater accountability in those areas. The changes will help to increase the speed and reduce the regulatory costs of dealing with firms and individuals that fail to meet the FCA standards. ‘As part of our transformation we will continue to take a fresh approach to tackle firms and individuals who do not meet the required standards. As part of this, we aim to become a forward looking, proactive regulator - one that is tough, assertive, confident, decisive and agile.’ The RDC is a committee of the FCA Board. At present it takes certain decisions on behalf of the FCA. The consultation is proposing that certain decisions will now be made by FCA staff including: The RDC will continue to make decisions in relation to contentious enforcement cases, where the FCA is proposing a disciplinary sanction or seeking to impose a prohibition order. The consultation closes on 17 September 2021. Following this consultation, the FCA will consider the feedback and aims to publish a Policy Statement in or around November 2021.
