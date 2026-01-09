UK Financial Conduct Authority Obtains £265,523.96 Confiscation Order Against Collateral Fraudster Andrew Currie

The FCA has secured a confiscation order of £265,523.96 against Andrew Currie.
Mr Currie was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to 2 years 6 months imprisonment for defrauding investors through the collapsed peer-to-peer lending platform Collateral (UK) Ltd.
He diverted funds from Collateral investors and used them for personal gain, including the purchase of a property in Spain.
At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 9 January 2026, Mr Currie was ordered to pay £265,523.96. This amount represents the total value of assets the court determined were still available to be recovered. The funds will be redistributed to the victims of his crimes.
Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'Mr Currie sought to profit by defrauding unwitting investors. Today’s decision is a clear warning to fraudsters and scam artists that we will pursue them and ensure they don’t benefit from their criminal activity.'
If Mr Currie does not pay the confiscation order within 3 months, he faces a default prison sentence of up to 3 years.
The confiscation proceedings form part of the FCA’s ongoing work to recover funds for victims of fraudulent investment schemes.
Background
- Mr Andrew Currie (29/07/1965) is from Dumfries, but currently resides in Lancashire.
- On 14 July 2023, he was sentenced to 2 years 6 months imprisonment for fraud by abuse of position and 2 years 6 months for money laundering contrary to s.327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- Read the original sentencing press release: Andrew and Peter Currie sentenced to a combined 8 years for fleecing consumers through Collateral P2P platform.
- Confiscation orders are made under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and require offenders to repay the benefit they gained from criminal conduct or the value of their available assets, whichever is lower.
- Defendants are required to pay back the amount they benefited, but this is always limited to their means. Payment of compensation to victims is a matter for the court and can only be paid after a defendant has made payment towards their confiscation / compensation order.
- The confiscation proceedings for Peter Currie were concluded in November 2024 and an order made in the sum of £5,000.
