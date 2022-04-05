UK Financial Conduct Authority Makes Three Senior Hires

The FCA has appointed 2 new Directors of Authorisations as it successfully fills 95 new authorisation roles. A new Finance Director will also join the regulator this spring.
Laura Dawes will take up 1 of 2 new Director of Authorisations roles. Laura is currently interim Director of Strategy, Policy, International and Intelligence in the FCA’s Enforcement and Market Oversight Division.
Working alongside Laura as fellow Director of Authorisations will be Dominic Cashman. Dominic joins the regulator from TP ICAP, an interdealer broker, where he was most recently Head of Integration and Transformation and, previously, Interim Group Head of Operations. Laura and Dominic will start their new roles in late April and early May.
The FCA has committed to a more robust and efficient authorisation process, with greater focus on the financials and business models of firms applying to operate in regulated financial markets. As well as recruiting almost 100 new colleagues, the FCA has reformed its authorisation process with more decisions now taken by individual senior managers rather than by committees.
New Finance Director
Craig Chapman will join the FCA as Finance Director in May. Craig is currently Chief Financial Officer at RTX RouteTrader, a fintech operating in the telecoms sector. Before that, Craig held senior finance roles at ED&F Man, a commodities trader, and Barclays Capital.
Craig’s appointment follows the retirement of David Godfrey as the FCA’s Finance Director.
Emily Shepperd, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Authorisations at the FCA, said:
'I look forward to welcoming Craig, Dominic and Laura to their new roles later this spring.
'Tackling the risk of consumer harm starts when firms apply to us for authorisation. Dominic and Laura will lead this vital part of the regulatory system.
'Craig is an experienced chief financial officer who will play a central part in making sure we have the right resources and we’re using them in the best way possible to meet our important objectives.'
Background
- Laura has been interim Director of Strategy, Policy, International and Intelligence in the FCA’s Enforcement and Market Oversight Division since January 2021. She was formerly Head of Department for Retail and Regulatory Investigations, bringing with her extensive regulatory experience. Before joining the FCA in 2011 Laura worked as a barrister.
- Dominic brings a wealth of operational experience across a number of roles in financial services. He was recently Head of Integration and Transformation, and Interim Group Head of Operations, at broker-dealer TP ICAP, leading the post-merger integration of Tullett Prebon and ICAP. Before this, Dominic was at Nomura between 2008 and 2017, where he was Head of Regulatory Operations from 2014-17. He has also been an active 30% Club mentor.
- Craig has been Chief Financial Officer at RTX RouteTrader since May 2020. Prior to that Craig worked at ED&F Man between 2014 and 2020, latterly as Head of Commercial Finance and Risk. He previously worked at Barclays Capital and Deloitte and Touche.
