UK Financial Conduct Authority Makes Senior Hires

As the FCA continues its transformation, it has recruited three experienced individuals to its senior leadership team.

Mel Gunewardena will take up a Senior Advisor role at the FCA. Mel is currently Chief Market Intelligence Officer at the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission based in Washington DC and a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. Mel will join the FCA in mid-May.

Graeme Reynolds has been appointed Director of Competition. Graeme is currently one of the FCA’s deputy chief economists. Graeme will bring to bear his significant analytical skills by leading the FCA’s teams undertaking competition market studies, as well as those who investigate competition enforcement cases.

Simon Walls has been appointed as an Interim Wholesale Director. Simon has been Head of Wholesale Markets since 2016 and has been with the FCA/FSA since 2006 in a variety of wholesale roles, including 7 years in asset management supervision. The FCA is currently recruiting two permanent Wholesale Directors to join the FCA’s Supervision, Policy and Competition senior leadership team.

The FCA has successfully recruited over 250 colleagues so far this year as staff turnover returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said: ‘I continue to be impressed and encouraged by the talent, both internal and external, putting themselves forward to lead our organisation. I look forward to working closely with Mel when he joins and congratulate Graeme and Simon on their promotions. We anticipate having more senior appointments to announce soon.’

