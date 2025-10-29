UK Financial Conduct Authority: Individual Convicted And Fined For Data Protection Breach

Taunton-based Luke Coleman, aged 30, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining and the subsequent disclosure of personal data in breach of the Data Protection Act, following a prosecution by the FCA.

Coleman, who was employed by Virgin Media O2, sold confidential customer data to family friend Nicholas Harper for use in a boiler room fraud.

Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga were subsequently sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their role in a crypto scam which defrauded at least 65 investors out of £1,541,799.

Harper had earlier pleaded guilty to assisting an offence to be committed in breach of the Data Protection Act but was subsequently acquitted of conspiracy to defraud by a jury.

Coleman was suspended by his employer, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

A fine is the maximum penalty for this type of offence. Coleman was fined £384. He was ordered to pay a £38 surcharge and prosecution costs contribution of £500.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: 'Coleman abused his position of trust and enabled others to commit crimes which led to huge financial and emotional consequences for victims. This is our first prosecution under the Data Protection Act. Going forward, those who enable crime should be clear that we will use all of our powers to hold them to account.'

Background