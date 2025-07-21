UK Financial Conduct Authority Helps People Navigate Their Financial Lives With Simplified Mortgage Rules

The FCA expects many borrowers to continue to benefit from regulated mortgage advice. Lenders are expected to consider what is appropriate to identify consumers who need advice or other support.



Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking at the Financial Conduct Authority, said:



“We are helping more people navigate their financial lives by supporting those who can afford to buy a home and supporting competition in the mortgage market.



“Consumer needs have changed over recent years, and our rules are changing too. Today’s changes support growth by simplifying some of our rules, saving consumers time and money, while ensuring they still benefit from advice, where needed.



“We want lenders to use these changes to innovate and better serve aspiring homeowners and existing borrowers. These reforms are another significant step in our mortgage rule review, which we’re delivering quickly. They are supported by the strong protections we’ve already put in place for consumers in the mortgage market”.



As part of the changes, the FCA is also removing guidance that has served its purpose to reduce the regulatory burden.



Reform of the mortgage market is possible because of the high standards set by the FCA. These include effective affordability checks, support for those who get into financial difficulty and the Consumer Duty, which requires lenders to achieve good outcomes for borrowers.



Changes to the mortgage rules were included in the FCA’s letter to the Prime Minister earlier this year, linking with the goals in its strategy to help consumers and support growth.



While these changes are voluntary for firms, supporting sustainable home ownership and a competitive mortgage market is a collective responsibility. The FCA is playing its part and is encouraging firms to use these flexibilities to help broaden access, strengthen competition and support greater innovation and choice for consumers.