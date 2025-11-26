UK Financial Conduct Authority Charges Two Individuals With Insider Dealing

The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Bobosher Sharipov and Bekzod Avazov for insider dealing.

Mr Sharipov worked at investment bank Jefferies International Limited (Jefferies) and advised GCP Student Living Plc (GCP) on a potential takeover. Mr Sharipov is charged with leaking confidential inside information about the takeover to his close friend and business associate, Mr Avazov.

Mr Avazov is alleged to have used that confidential inside information to trade in GCP shares and spread bets to make a profit of almost £70,000. The alleged offending took place in 2021.

The FCA’s specialist market monitoring systems identified Mr Avazov’s trades as suspicious given the timing and profit. FCA analysis of public records uncovered that Mr Sharipov and Mr Avazov were former colleagues and flatmates.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:

'We believe that Mr Sharipov took advantage of his position so he and his friend Mr Avazov could benefit through committing crime and gaming the system. The integrity and cleanliness of our markets rely on trust. It is right that this case is heard by the courts.'

The case was formally sent to Southwark Crown Court. Neither defendant indicated a plea.

Jefferies has co-operated fully with the FCA’s investigation.

Background