UK Financial Conduct Authority Charges Simon Day With One Offence Of Money Laundering

Following a joint investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and City of London Police, the FCA has charged Simon Day with one offence of money laundering, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Mr Day is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 10 August 2021.
The offence relates to activity between 11 October 2017 and 10 July 2018.
The FCA will not make any further comment pending Mr Day’s first appearance in court.
Background
- Simon Day (DOB: 17/03/1973)
