UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Winners Of Its Economics Research Competition

The FCA has announced the winners of its research competition, which aims to increase understanding of how regulation can support economic growth. Six projects have been selected and awarded funding of up to £30,000 each. The competition, launched in November 2024, attracted 43 entries from 41 organisations, including academics, think tanks and consultancies. Kate Collyer, the FCA’s chief economist said: ‘We’re delighted to receive such innovative research proposals which will help us better understand how regulation can enable growth. We look forward to working with participants to drive meaningful change.’ The 6 successful projects are: The winners have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.
Background
The FCA has announced the winners of its research competition, which aims to increase understanding of how regulation can support economic growth.
Six projects have been selected and awarded funding of up to £30,000 each.
The competition, launched in November 2024, attracted 43 entries from 41 organisations, including academics, think tanks and consultancies.
Kate Collyer, the FCA’s chief economist said: ‘We’re delighted to receive such innovative research proposals which will help us better understand how regulation can enable growth. We look forward to working with participants to drive meaningful change.’
The 6 successful projects are:
The winners have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.