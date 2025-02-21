UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Winners Of Its Economics Research Competition

Six projects have been selected and awarded funding of up to £30,000 each.

The competition, launched in November 2024, attracted 43 entries from 41 organisations, including academics, think tanks and consultancies.

Kate Collyer, the FCA’s chief economist said: ‘We’re delighted to receive such innovative research proposals which will help us better understand how regulation can enable growth. We look forward to working with participants to drive meaningful change.’

The 6 successful projects are:

LSE Growth Lab – improving measurement of productivity in UK financial services

Edinburgh Innovations Ltd – enhancing competitiveness through increasing export volumes via foreign direct investments

Beauhurst (Business Funding Research Ltd) – risk appetite for innovation and productivity in private financial services companies

University College London – risks in the UK fintech sector: implications for consumer credit and economic growth

University of Birmingham – access and demand for new listed firms’ subsequent financing rounds

Fathom Financial Consulting – how regulatory changes may have reshaped financial stability and growth risks since the global financial crisis

The winners have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.

Background