UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces New Board Appointments

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced the appointments of Julia Black, Anita Kimber, John Ball and Stéphane Malrait to the FCA Board. The Chancellor has also extended Richard Lloyd’s second term as a non-executive director on the FCA Board. Professor Julia Black is a former external member of the Prudential Regulation Committee. Julia will take on the role of non-executive director at the FCA on 12 May serving an initial 3-year term.

Anita Kimber is a former partner at EY who has also led large practices at PwC and IBM. Anita will take on the role of non-executive director at the FCA on 12 May serving an initial 3-year term.

John Ball is a former global managing director, pensions practice for Willis Towers Watson. John will take on the role of non-executive director at the FCA on 27 May serving an initial 3-year term.

Stéphane Malrait is a former managing director and global head of market structure and innovation for financial markets at ING Bank. Stéphane will take on the role as non-executive director at the FCA on 20 October serving an initial 3-year term.

Richard Lloyd has been a member of the FCA board since April 2019. He has served as deputy Chair and interim Chair and is currently Chair of the Policy and Rules Committee. Richard is serving an additional 1-year term. FCA Chair Ashley Alder said: 'I’m delighted to welcome Julia, Anita, John and Stéphane to the FCA Board. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and insight across the financial services sector. I look forward to working with them as we deliver our ambitious new 5-year strategy. I’d also like to congratulate Richard Lloyd on his reappointment, which ensures we continue to benefit from his invaluable counsel in the months ahead.' More information The FCA is the conduct regulator for around 45,000 financial services firms and financial markets in the UK.

Under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the Treasury is responsible for appointing the members of the FCA Board.

The FCA Board is responsible for setting the organisation’s strategic direction, making key policy decisions, and holding the FCA executive to account.

Appointments and reappointments to the FCA Board are regulated by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

All appointments are made on merit, and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the Governance Code on Appointments there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any is declared) to be made public. Julia Black, Anita Kimber, John Ball and Stéphane Malrait have not engaged in any political activity in the last 5 years.