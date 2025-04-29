UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces New Board Appointments

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced the appointments of Julia Black, Anita Kimber, John Ball and Stéphane Malrait to the FCA Board. The Chancellor has also extended Richard Lloyd’s second term as a non-executive director on the FCA Board. FCA Chair Ashley Alder said: 'I’m delighted to welcome Julia, Anita, John and Stéphane to the FCA Board. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and insight across the financial services sector. I look forward to working with them as we deliver our ambitious new 5-year strategy. I’d also like to congratulate Richard Lloyd on his reappointment, which ensures we continue to benefit from his invaluable counsel in the months ahead.'
More information
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced the appointments of Julia Black, Anita Kimber, John Ball and Stéphane Malrait to the FCA Board.
The Chancellor has also extended Richard Lloyd’s second term as a non-executive director on the FCA Board.
FCA Chair Ashley Alder said:
'I’m delighted to welcome Julia, Anita, John and Stéphane to the FCA Board. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and insight across the financial services sector. I look forward to working with them as we deliver our ambitious new 5-year strategy. I’d also like to congratulate Richard Lloyd on his reappointment, which ensures we continue to benefit from his invaluable counsel in the months ahead.'