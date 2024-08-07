Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Further Expansion Of Leeds Office, Creating More Jobs In The Region

Date 07/08/2024

The FCA is set to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.

The FCA will increase its floor space by nearly 5,000 square feet of its 6 Queen Street office – an additional 35%.

The refurbishment project will begin late summer, and the new space will open in the autumn.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive at the FCA said:

'We have really benefitted from having a base in Leeds – both in the breadth of talent that has joined the FCA and the different perspective our Leeds colleagues bring to the full breadth of our work. This further expansion is testament to the success of our Leeds office and the warm welcome we have received.'

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said:

'West Yorkshire is going from strength to strength as the largest financial services centre in England outside London.

'Hot on the heels of the Bank of England’s expansion in Leeds, I’m thrilled to welcome this new commitment from the Financial Conduct Authority.

'It's a fantastic vote of confidence in our region as we work to drive economic growth in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.'

The FCA first opened its office in September 2022 and currently employs almost 240 staff in the city.

Background 

  1. The Leeds office was announced in the FCA’s Business Plan in July 2021.

