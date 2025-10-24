UK Chancellor Launches Scale-Up Unit In Leeds To Help Firms Grow

On 24 October 2025, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, has announced the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority’s (PRA) Scale-up Unit. The Chancellor announced the Scale-up Unit at the FCA Forum in Leeds.

The Scale-up Unit will provide growing financial sector regulated firms across the country with tailored support and guidance to help them test ideas, grow and succeed in the UK. It will also help firms by connecting them with a dedicated point of contact to support with challenges they face as they grow.

By helping firms to scale, the FCA and PRA are supporting competitiveness, growth and innovation across the country.

The Scale-up Unit will initially support firms who are regulated by both the PRA and FCA. The FCA will continue to work closely with industry to develop the Scale-Up Unit so that it can support firms who are only regulated by the FCA.

The Scale-up Unit complements the FCA's existing support available that already helps firms to operate in the UK, launch new products or services, or invest in the sector. It will also play a key role in supporting growth, a central part of the FCA’s 5-year strategy.