UK Government Policy Paper: Reappointment Of Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Officer

Date 11/04/2025

Nikhil Rathi has been reappointed by the Chancellor as the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

 

Details

Nikhil Rathi has been reappointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for a second term of five years to September 2030.

HM Treasury has published an exchange of letters between the Chancellor and Nikhil Rathi, setting out their shared ambition for the financial services sector, and the important role the FCA plays in facilitating the government’s growth mission.

The FCA is the conduct regulator for financial services in the UK. It regulates the conduct of around 42,000 firms and sets specific prudential standards for around 17,000 firms.

 

