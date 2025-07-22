UBS And LSEG Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership

UBS Group AG and LSEG today announced a long-term strategic partnership that will enable UBS to adopt LSEG’s full suite of data & analytics solutions across asset classes, business franchises and the trade lifecycle of the bank.

This multi-year partnership supports UBS’s strategic growth ambitions and plays an important role in the Group’s integration programme and objectives, enabling the delivery of cost synergies and operational efficiencies. By consolidating data infrastructure, enhancing data cataloguing, and streamlining data governance and access across the bank, the partnership will strengthen UBS’s ability to meet evolving needs and serve clients with greater agility and precision.

The partnership also positions UBS to benefit from the next-generation capabilities on LSEG Workspace. These include cloud-native analytics, AI-powered modelling tools, and enhanced interoperability across platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Excel — all designed to accelerate innovation and improve decision-making across UBS’s value chain. The integration of advanced AI and cloud-based capabilities will support UBS in accelerating innovation, improving data-driven decision-making, and unlocking new opportunities across its global business.

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, UBS, said:

“This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and delivering differentiated value to our clients. As we continue to execute on our integration strategy, the longstanding trusted partnership with LSEG will be important in unlocking synergies, supporting scalable and long-term revenue growth across the Group.”

David Schwimmer, Group Chief Executive Officer, LSEG, commented:

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with UBS through this strategic agreement. Our focus is on delivering high-quality, multi-asset class solutions that support our partners’ and customers’ evolving needs. We look forward to working closely with UBS to enable mutual, sustainable growth for both organisations, and the wider market.”