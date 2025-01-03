Ubaldi Costruzioni Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

1 st listing on Euronext in 2025

1 st listing of 2025 on Euronext Growth Milan

The company raised €4.2 million

Market capitalisation at IPO is €19.2 million

Euronext today congratulates Ubaldi Costruzioni on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Ubaldi Costruzioni is a leading construction and infrastructure company with a high degree of specialisation in the industrial, commercial and office building sectors.

Ubaldi Costruzioni’s listing represents the 1st listing this year on Euronext Growth Milan, Borsa Italiana’s market for small and medium-sized companies, and it is Euronext’s 1st listing of this year.

In the placement phase, Ubaldi Costruzioni raised €4.2 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 21.89% and the market capitalisation at IPO is €19.2 million.

Massimo Ubaldi, CEO of Ubaldi Costruzioni, said: “‘Today is a very important day for me because I am proud to be able to accompany the company created by my father to the top of the Italian economy, giving it a presence and recognition outside of Italy as well. The desire to list was born a little over a year ago, with us determining it the best choice to boost our growth, and today this event does not represent a finish line for us, but a new beginning. We have been growing steadily in recent years and, with the IPO, we feel confident that we will be able to achieve the development goals contained in our business plan, keeping faith with our principles and the great tradition of our company”.