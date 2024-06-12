UAE Financial Markets To Close For Eid Al-Adha Holidays From June 15 To 18

Based on Circular No. 06 of 2024 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning the Day of Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, and following consultation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that financial markets will close for the holidays from Saturday, Dhul-Hijjah 9 (corresponding to June 15) until Tuesday, Dhul-Hijjah 12 (corresponding to June 18). They will reopen on Wednesday, June 19.

It is up to the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange to decide when the holidays start and end, according to work requirements and public interest.

On this blessed occasion, the SCA offers its sincere congratulations to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and their brothers Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. We pray to Allah to bless us on this auspicious occasion and bestow upon the UAE people and all Muslims and Arabs stability, peace, and prosperity.