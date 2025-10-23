tZERO And Archax Team Up To Expand Global Distribution And Cross-List Digital Assets - Bridging US, UK, And European Markets To Deliver Liquidity And Investor Connectivity

tZERO Group, Inc., a pioneer in blockchain and tokenization for capital markets, and Archax, the UK/EU-regulated digital asset platform, have today announced a strategic partnership to cross-list and distribute digital securities to expand their global reach. The collaboration opens new distribution channels for issuers and broadens access for investors – delivering greater global connectivity, liquidity, and efficiency in the evolving digital securities ecosystem.

Through this partnership, tZERO and Archax will work together to streamline the process for digital securities issuers to list their assets across multiple venues, allowing them to tap into a broader international investor base and provide access to deeper pools of liquidity. Dual listings matter because they boost trading opportunities and liquidity, attracting market makers who add depth through arbitrage and hedging. In addition, as part of this partnership, tZERO will be investing in Archax.

By connecting two leading, regulated marketplaces and custodians – tZERO in the US and Archax in the UK/EU – the partnership strengthens the infrastructure supporting digital securities worldwide. It addresses a key need in the market: enabling issuers to reach investors across jurisdictions without the traditional barriers of geography and fragmentation. It also expands access to other listings on each platform – such as tokenized real-world assets like money market funds and other structured products.

