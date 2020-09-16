tZERO Achieves Record Results In August 2020 - The tZERO ATS Traded $22.0M In Digital Securities; Total Crypto App Users Grew By 11% Over The Prior Month

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today several records achieved in August 2020.
The tZERO ATS, operated by a wholly-owned broker dealer subsidiary of tZERO, recorded its strongest month ever in August 2020. It traded over 2.3M digital securities, a 21x increase compared to August 2019, and transacted nearly $22.0M of securities, exceeding the previous record of $7.6M set in July. Year-to-date through August, the total volume of shares traded on the tZERO ATS has increased by over 300% compared to the same period last year, and the total dollar volume for the same period is likewise up roughly 684%.
The tZERO Crypto app, separately operated by tZERO’s subsidiary, tZERO Crypto, Inc., increased its user base by over 11% last month, the highest monthly account increase to date. Through August 31, 2020, user growth is up 143% for 2020. The tZERO Crypto app also had its most transactions by both total amount and dollar value since the app launched in June 2019.
tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “In addition to delivering record trading volume on the tZERO ATS in August, the St. Regis Aspen (ASPD) digital security began trading. The tZERO Crypto app also added over a thousand new users last month. These wins, coupled with FINRA’s approval of tZERO Markets, are exciting, and we look forward to offering our crypto customers the opportunity to open brokerage accounts at tZERO Markets. Overall, our recent accomplishments underscore the investor demand for digital assets.”
tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
