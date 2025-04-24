Two Strategic New Hires Within Broadridge Trading And Connectivity Solutions: Ian Williams And Anand Chintala, Driving Product Management

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), today announced it is strengthening its Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions division with the additions of Ian Williams and Anand Chintala driving product management.

These appointments underscore Broadridge’s commitment to enhancing its global leadership and mission to simplify and optimize trading as a leader in multi-asset, multi-workflow trading, and connectivity solutions for firms across the global markets.

Williams will be based in Toronto, ON and will report into Brian Pomraning, Chief Product Officer of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. In this role, Williams will spearhead the ongoing expansion of Broadridge’s Canadian business and Global Trading Solutions.

With over three decades of trading and product leadership positions in both Canada and the U.S., Williams will be instrumental in furthering Broadridge’s strategy to expand its global footprint in Canada. Prior to joining Broadridge, he held trading and senior product leadership roles with Virtu Financial, Investment Technology Group (ITG), Perimeter Markets Inc., and TD Bank.

Chintala will be based in New York, NY and will also be reporting into Pomraning. In his role, Chintala will focus on optimizing front office trading product solutions to enhance Broadridge’s influence and competitiveness in the Americas market.

Drawing upon twenty years of expertise in capital markets trading, financial technology, and trading operations leadership, Chintala’s strategic insights will be pivotal in driving innovation and promoting growth within Broadridge’s trading solutions. Before joining Broadridge, Chintala held roles at Barclays, ITG, Lehman Brothers, and Deutsche Bank Securities.