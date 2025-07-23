Two SET Governors Elected In The Meeting Of The SET Members

As the tenure of two governors of The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) elected by the SET members, namely Mr. Supachoke Supabundit and Mr. Thiti Tantikulanan, will lapse on August 4, 2025, the Extraordinary Meeting of the SET Members No. 1/2025, held on July 23, 2025, resolved to elect Mr. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Chief Executive Officer, Tisco Securities Company Limited, and Mr. Thanapisal Koohapremkit, Chief Executive Officer, Globlex Securities Company Limited, as new governors. The two newly elected governors will hold office for the three-year term, starting from August 5, 2025.

With effect on August 5, 2025, the list of 11 SET governors will be as follows