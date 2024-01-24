Two SET Board Of Governors Elected By Member Companies

As tenure of two Board of Governors of The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) elected by member companies: Pichet Sithi-Amnuai and Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn will expire on February 4, 2024, the 1/2024 SET member meeting held on January 24, 2024 has resolved to re-elect Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, President of Bualuang Securities pcl, as a governor for another term and elect M.L.Thongmakut Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of Krungthai XSpring Securities Co., Ltd., as a new governor. The two newly elected governors will serve for the 3-year term, starting from February 5, 2024.

Effective February 5, 2024, the list of 11 SET governors will be as follows (in alphabetical order):