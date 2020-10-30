Two New Members From Spain Join The SIX Board Of Directors

At an Extraordinary General Meeting of SIX, shareholders elected Belén Romana García and David Jimenez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz to the Board of Directors. As of 1 November 2020, they will succeed Stefan Helfenstein and Shannon Klinger, who are both retiring on 31 October 2020.
Romana García and Jimenez-Blanco de Albornoz have been elected until 2023. They are already members of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary of SIX in Spain, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles SA (BME), where they serve as independent directors. David Jimenez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of BME. Both newly elected members have very extensive, long-standing professional and managerial experience in leading positions across various organizations and sectors, particularly in the international financial industry and the Spanish market.
The appointment of the two newly elected members to the Board of Directors represents another step taken by SIX in the integration of its new subsidiary BME. SIX is thus deepening its knowledge of the Spanish market and its proximity to its customers in Spain. This had been a concern of the Spanish stock exchange commission, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA also gave its approval in enforcement proceedings regarding compliance.
The Board of Directors and Executive Board of SIX would like to thank Stefan Helfenstein and Shannon Klinger for their valuable contribution in the past years and wish them all the best for the future.
